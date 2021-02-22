Landing Page Generator by LP151

discussion
Tatyana Gazizullina
MakerI'm a marketer of the LP151.com
Hey Product Hunters and marketers and everyone who does marketing on their own! Today we are presenting our product to a wide international audience for the first time and this is very exciting! So, to the point. The LP151 is a Landing Page Generator. You will be right if you ask: "What is the difference between LP151 and other designers and especially site builders?" And we are happy to answer - the ease of creating a landing page. We believe in the power of words and that users should think about the content firstly. We will take care of everything else: the structure and design, simplifying as much as possible and not distracting users of the landing page with meaningless pictures. Secondly, we have worked hard to make the landing page look good and load quickly on all kinds of devices. Especially on mobile where users spend most of their time. And finally, we have not yet introduced a trial version, which means that you can not only test, but also create a fully working landing page for yourself free of charge on a subdomain like * .lp151.com. We would be grateful to receive your feedback on three issues: what did you like about working with our product? What did you dislike about working with our product? What is lacking in our service now to become the leader in the market of landing page generators? or what would you add to it?
