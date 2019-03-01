Lander lets you create a landing page in seconds for your blockstack account.
Talha Buğra Bulut
I am glad to announce you Lander. It allows you to create your landing page connected to your blockstack account. It's very easy to use. You can create and customise your page in seconds and publish it. And the last and most important thing is Lander is a decentralised app works with blockstack. Which means you keep your own data on gaia storage. See Blockstack Lander is under continuously development and we have a lot if improvements in pipeline. I will comment here improvements when they completed in order to keep you updated. Note that Lander is an open source software https://github.com/talhasch/lander
