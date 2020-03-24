LandedVibe

Discussion
Tri Lecao
Maker
We are an early-stage startup based in Ho Chi Minh City, building a platform for experiences shopping/hosting. Riding on the wave of the passion economy, we make it possible for people to host activities in a form of an experience. Since most of our experiences are offline-based, we are heavily affected by the current Covid-19 pandemic. Because of that, the team decided to take the risk of moving it online, removing borders and helping people to connect, learn and share things while #staythefuckhome. Somehow, this opens up a new sector that we didn't really consider before. Previously, only local people or travellers use our experiences, hosted by Vietnamese or expat hosts residing in the country. With the Online Vibes, we are forging the new way of connection. It doesn't matter where you are, you can digitally connect with our Vietnamese hosts in various industries, from fashion design, to food styling, from perfumery to music making, even something inherently unpopular like Tarot reading. I hope this is a small spark in the dark for us all during this difficult time. To all other founders, stay strong and positive (not with the virus). Hope we all can adapt and... survive strongly together.
