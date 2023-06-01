Products
Lampost

Lampost

Let's meetup. Share snaps.

Lampost is a platform that combines the features of hosting/joining an in-person meetup with photo/video sharing. Lampost allows you to enjoy real connection, make real friends and share spontaneous moments in one space.
Launched in
Events
Social Network
Social Media
 by
About this launch
Lampost by
was hunted by
Yosuke Kojima
in Events, Social Network, Social Media. Made by
Yosuke Kojima
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Lampost's first launch.
5
2
-
-