Home
→
Product
→
Lampost
Lampost
Let's meetup. Share snaps.
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Lampost is a platform that combines the features of hosting/joining an in-person meetup with photo/video sharing. Lampost allows you to enjoy real connection, make real friends and share spontaneous moments in one space.
Launched in
Events
Social Network
Social Media
by
Lampost
About this launch
Lampost
Let's meetup. Share snaps.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Lampost by
Lampost
was hunted by
Yosuke Kojima
in
Events
,
Social Network
,
Social Media
. Made by
Yosuke Kojima
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
Lampost
is not rated yet. This is Lampost's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report