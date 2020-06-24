Discussion
Alexandra Malis
Maker
Thanks for hunting us, Bram! We are excited to be on ProductHunt today. So, what is in the heart of Lalal.ai? There is a specially trained neural network that recognizes the vocal and instrumental parts of any audio track and carefully splits them into separate stems. Just upload an audio file through an accessible visual interface of Lalal.ai to get two separate vocal and instrumental tracks. Easy like that! Artificial Intelligence has previously been used as a solution for the complex task of vocal track isolation, but LALAL.AI is the first service to surpass even Spleeter by Deezer in accessibility and quality of results. 45 million neural network parameters and advanced digital signal processing. All this in order to use the power of AI to improve the lives of millions of people — DJs, producers, vocalists, dancers, karaoke lovers. Let us know your opinions and thoughts about results! Any feedback is welcome 🙂
