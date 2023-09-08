Products
Lakera - ChatGPT Data Leak Protection

Lakera - ChatGPT Data Leak Protection

Secure your conversations with ChatGPT

Protect yourself from getting your personal data exposed to ChatGPT by using the Lakera Chrome Extension. Defends against disclosing credit card numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and more. Built to bring AI security next to you.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
User Experience
 +1 by
Lakera - ChatGPT Data Leak Protection
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We are curious to see your feedback in the comments. You could also leave us a review at https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/lakera-chatgpt-data-leak/npdeilagbbimhnbbdjmagmedchnpjeid in the Reviews tab."

The makers of Lakera - ChatGPT Data Leak Protection
About this launch
was hunted by
Bogdan Rizescu
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
Matthias Kraft
,
Zsolt Terék
,
Sami Khan
,
Václav Volhejn
,
Santiago Arias
,
Mykhailo
,
Francesco Casucci
,
Natalie Wu
,
Adrià Romero López
,
Bogdan Rizescu
,
David Haber
,
Kas Szatylowicz
and
Mateo Rojas-Carulla
. Featured on September 12th, 2023.
