Protect yourself from getting your personal data exposed to ChatGPT by using the Lakera Chrome Extension. Defends against disclosing credit card numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and more. Built to bring AI security next to you.
Automate SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. Get $1000 off
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We are curious to see your feedback in the comments. You could also leave us a review at https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/lakera-chatgpt-data-leak/npdeilagbbimhnbbdjmagmedchnpjeid in the Reviews tab."
The makers of Lakera - ChatGPT Data Leak Protection