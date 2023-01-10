Products
laid off club
laid off club
a community for people impacted by recent layoffs
Laid off club is a record of feelings that have captured thousands in the tech industry these past few months. People in all states of employment have contributed kind and relatable words. Take a look and maybe leave your own message :)
Launched in
Hiring
,
Career
,
Community
by
laid off club
About this launch
laid off club
a community for people impacted by recent layoffs
laid off club by
laid off club
was hunted by
Felicia Chang
in
Hiring
,
Career
,
Community
. Made by
Felicia Chang
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
laid off club
is not rated yet. This is laid off club's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#147
