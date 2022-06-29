Products
Home
Product
Lagotto
Lagotto
A daily round up of the best SaaS companies listed for sale
Lagotto is a daily newsletter that reviews every business listed for sale across marketplaces so you don't have to. We send you a round up of the best but more importantly, why we like them.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Investing
,
SaaS
by
Lagotto
Lagotto
A daily round up of the best SaaS companies listed for sale
Lagotto by
Lagotto
was hunted by
Charlie Coombes
in
Newsletters
,
Investing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Charlie Coombes
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Lagotto
is not rated yet. This is Lagotto's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#26
Weekly rank
#140
