Lagerraum.pro

Lagerraum.pro

Helps organizing and sharing your collections

Lagerraum is the german word for "storage room". This saas project allows users to create nested collections. They can collect wine, watches, cars or organize their pantry and share it with family or colleagues.
Launched in Productivity, Storage, Data
Lagerraum.pro
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Right now this project lives in germany and besides any feedback about the project and functions itself I am wondering if it is usable around the globe without stronger performance restrictions. Is the useability self explanatory enough?"

Lagerraum.pro
About this launch
Lagerraum.pro
Lagerraum.proHelps organizing and sharing your collections
Lagerraum.pro
Lagerraum.pro
was hunted by
Bastian Probian
in Productivity, Storage, Data. Made by
Bastian Probian
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Lagerraum.pro
is not rated yet. This is Lagerraum.pro's first launch.
Day rank
#56
Week rank
#274