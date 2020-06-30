Discussion
Don Le
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏻 Big shout out and thanks to @benln for hunting us! A quick intro on Ladder: Our mission started with our own mental wellness journeys, as we struggled to find relevant solutions that worked for us. Ladder was first built for ourselves, but we quickly realized we were not alone. Our team spent months talking to psychologists, researchers, and most importantly, those who were struggling with their mental health to understand what we could do help. We found that people were often juggling different treatments, mindfulness apps, and other various health trackers to figure out what's effective. Still, most felt that they were unable to answer the questions: "How do the things I do impact my well-being?" and "What can I do about it?" Ladder was built to answer these questions. Our goal is to help people foster more self-efficacy and advocacy to live healthier lives. Ladder focuses on the relationships between our actions, thoughts, and emotions to support long-term behavioral change. It was designed to both be used as a standalone solution, or as a complementary tool for those working with a mental health professional. With Ladder, you can: Build healthier habits - Set health goals and track behaviors - Stay on task with a daily planner and mindful reminders Develop emotional awareness - Track mood levels and reflect with a digital journal - Label your emotions to work through cognitive patterns Discover what matters to you - Understand what's supporting your well-being and what isn't - Get wellness reports and actionable insights powered by data Access our content library - Soundscapes and binaural engineered for your mind In the coming weeks, we're collaborating with BIPOC mental health professionals to release a library of guided courses and meditations. We want to make Ladder as accessible as possible, and part of that is fostering more diversity in a space that is severely lacking. We're looking forward to your feedback! If you have any questions, please reach out to our team at hello@myladder.health or directly to me at don@myladder.health. Thank you!
Ive been using the beta for the past few months and highly recommend. Can’t wait to see how this progresses . Love what they stand for and love that they recently launched with trading donations to non profit organizations for memberships ✊🏽
@garrett_hughes1 Thanks Garrett. Couldn't have done it without our community and now excited to share it with others!
