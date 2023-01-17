Products
Labsmart

Seamless connected diagnostics

Labsmart is an online pathology lab management system (LIMS). It replaces traditional single desktop run offline pathology lab software by an online system which provides real-time access to information for doctors and patients.
Launched in SaaS, YouTube, Medical
About this launch
Labsmart by
was hunted by
Abhishek Srivastava
in SaaS, YouTube, Medical. Made by
Abhishek Srivastava
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#105