Home
→
Labellerr
Labellerr
Labelling Made Easy
Artificial Intell...
A cloud based enterprise collaboration tool where multiple workers at different
location can Label data at scale via
- Auto/synthetic labeling
- Reviewing labeled data with low confidence score only
.
Why 'Data Labelling' has become important for every business adopting "AI"?
We, humans, perceive the real-world atmosphere by observing things with our eyes, that gets understood by our brain and make us learn what is what. Similarly, it becomes possible for machines to gain a high-level understanding from real-world environments. This has opened up incredible opportunities for a wide variety of businesses.
