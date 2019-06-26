Reviews
Obviously, I am biased as a first-check investor but Kyso is an absolute data nerd paradise. Every day when I visit the site I find fascinating charts, facts, pieces of data that are thought-provoking and educational. Sharing and reproducing data science is still not easy - most work just sits on Github, undiscovered, as very technical documents. Kyso solves this problem with an elegant blogging platform for data science. bridging the gap between the technical and non-technical worlds, making accessible to everyone information that was previously only possessed by a select few.
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Eoin from Kyso here. When I was a quantum computer researcher, and when I started my first startup, we found it very difficult to share our data-science work. There was no central hub for knowledge, and keeping notebooks on Github meant that I couldn’t share with non-technical people. So we made Kyso! Kyso lets you blog and share your data science. It’s like Medium, but for data science - You can publish, charts, Jupyter & R notebooks, datasets and write articles. You can also create projects in our Jupyterlab workspaces & publish them to the web. Code is hidden by default and can be toggled so that your post is readable for technical and non-technical audiences. Check out these two posts: [Crunching some Product Hunt Data from the last six months](https://kyso.io/eoin/product-hunt) [Predicting The Number of Jupyter Notebooks on Github](https://kyso.io/KyleOS/nbestimate) For anyone working as part of a data team, we also provide Kyso for Teams, a ring-fenced, private environment for sharing and collaboration on internal research and analysis. If you'd like to know more, check out our [docs](https://kyso.io/docs) or listen to a recent podcast where I spoke to [Kirill from SuperDataScience](https://www.superdatascience.com...) Happy to answer any questions that come up!
I've been around for a while and saw you guys pivoted a couple of times, at least it seemed at first the company was first focused on publishing ML/data science projects - like a Github if you want, now it's a blogging platform for data science. Could you explain why this approach?
@raulpopa yeah basically we started as a data-science platform in the cloud kind of like Domino Data Lab - but users had the ability to publish their studies to the world and we quickly noticed that people we're using that publishing ability a lot more than any other feature. And we still integrate with Github - so its really easy if you have a project (with Jupyter notebooks) on Github, to import to Kyso so that it will render really well.
