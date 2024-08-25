  • Subscribe
    Kypso for Code Reviews
    Kypso for Code Reviews

    Eliminate code review bottlenecks

    Kypso is a platform for software teams to manage and automate their processes with AI champions. You can use the Code Reviewer champion today to automatically review code, summarize pull requests, notify on stale pull requests and more!
    Productivity
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    Kypso
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Linear
    Prefect
    Shadcn UI
    About this launch
    Kypso for Code Reviews
    Kypso
    was hunted by
    Adam Gold
    in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Adam Gold
    and
    Tomer Ezer
    Featured on August 26th, 2024.
    Kypso is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on August 21st, 2023.
