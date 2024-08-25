Launches
Kypso is a platform for software teams to manage and automate their processes with AI champions. You can use the Code Reviewer champion today to automatically review code, summarize pull requests, notify on stale pull requests and more!
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Kypso
Kypso for Code Reviews by
Kypso
was hunted by
Adam Gold
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Adam Gold
and
Tomer Ezer
. Featured on August 26th, 2024.
Kypso
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on August 21st, 2023.
