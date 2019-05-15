We've just launched Kyōyū - our first ever gear sharing platform. It lets you rent out your Canon camera gear or hire the gear you need, quickly and easily.
Success story: Kyōyū by Canon Australia - SharetribeUsing Sharetribe Flex allowed Canon Australia to launch its first-ever camera-sharing marketplace quickly.
Canon Australia launches Airbnb for cameras - Inside RetailA picture may be worth a thousand words, but in terms of actual dollars, it could be worth many times that, once you consider the cost of all but the most entry-level DSLR cameras, lenses and other accessories.
Canon launch new camera gear hire and sharing platform - Australian PhotographyJapanese for 'share', Kyōyū lets members rent out gear and make money when it's not being used, or hire Canon equipment. The platform has a built-in ID verification process and Canon takes care of insurance protection for owners who are renting out gear. The platform is free for renters, but Canon charges a fee for providers.
Kyoyu - Canon brings camera sharing to Australia | Gadget Guy AustraliaCanon - the camera company - has announced something I, frankly, find fascinating. It's starting a camera sharing system. Actually, it calls it a "camera-sharing community" and has given it the name Kyoyu. In fact, the real name is Kyōyū, with macrons above the vowels, but leaving them off makes the whole thing more Internet ...
Canon Australia launches new Kyoyu camera-sharing community via Leo Burnett's The DinerCanon Australia worked with Leo Burnett's business design consultancy, The Diner, to develop the disruptive business model, including the concept, design and user experience. The user-centred design means the platform enables updates and enhancements to be made quickly in response to user feedback.
Lyna NM@lina_sws
A brilliant idea!! As a photographer, I wish this was available in every country since you can't always buy every gear you need.
