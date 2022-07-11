Products
KwikNews
Ranked #20 for today
KwikNews
Short news app, just swipe
KwikNews is a news app that summarizes news in a short format. Simple and easy to use, just swipe up and read the news. KwikNews covers news from various categories.
Launched in
Android
,
News
,
Tech
by
KwikNews
About this launch
KwikNews
Short news app, just swipe
KwikNews by
KwikNews
was hunted by
Sonu Mohammad
in
Android
,
News
,
Tech
. Made by
Sonu Mohammad
. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
KwikNews
KwikNews is not rated yet. This is KwikNews's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#44
