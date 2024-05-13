Launches
KwesForms
KwesForms
The most complete form service for developers
50% OFF for life
•
Free Options
Build and manage complex forms for you or your web clients with the best developer experience possible. Combine your HTML with our low-code tools and powerful backend, and leave the form validation, email sending, and processing to us.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
KwesForms
Render
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Stripe
42,065 upvotes
Stripe effortlessly powers our entire billing infrastructure.
Zapier
10,947 upvotes
Zapier lets our users leverage third-party integrations.
Vanta
2,191 upvotes
Vanta truly made security and compliance a breeze to implement.
About this launch
KwesForms
The most powerful form backend for developers
0
reviews
10
followers
KwesForms by
KwesForms
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Miguel Arias
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
KwesForms
is not rated yet. This is KwesForms's first launch.
