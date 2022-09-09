Products
Kuuka
Kuuka
Find shelf space in local shops within neighbourhoods
Kuuka is an instant commerce platform where you can sell online and get your products placed on shelves in local stores within neighbourhoods.
Pioneering the future of commerce.
Delivery
Tech
Shopping
Kuuka
Kuuka
Find shelf space in local shops within neighbourhoods.
Kuuka by
Kuuka
Elias Kuyela
Delivery
Tech
Shopping
Elias Kuyela
Niloy Hasib
Abdullah Al Maruf
Rocky
. Featured on September 10th, 2022.
Kuuka
is not rated yet. This is Kuuka's first launch.
