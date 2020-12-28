discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Keanu Kent Gargar
Maker
Developer by day. Designer by midnight.
🎈
Hey Hunters 👋 ! My brother and I have always wanted to create games with just a minimalistic look so playing puzzle games is now more ever relaxing than before. And here is our first game which we made first for iOS and just last week for Android too since our players have been begging us for ages for an Android version! Along with this, we also pushed out a major update for iOS that includes ranking ladder for each level and new "Peek" action button, which all of this is on the Android version too. Mechanics is fairly simple: Move the colored tiles (“Move tile”) to their respective Slot tile that has the same direction arrows. The directions are depicted by the three-lines on each tile. That easy right? Don’t underestimate it, but if you’re into squishing brain power for a single puzzle level, Kurit is for you! (We also have levels for ya’ll chilling on the sofa or beach side) We have more for our hardcore puzzle-solvers too on the difficult stage! We’ve introduced some obstacle tiles, directional obstacle tiles where only the same move direction tiles can move through, and more… It only get's more interesting from there. If you have any suggestions, feedback, loving it, or criticism, we would love to hear back from you as we’re trying to improve it!
Share