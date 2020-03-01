Kuote
Hrvoje Šimić
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, 👋 Kuote is a new social media tool, that helps you create beautiful Medium-like quotes for sharing on Twitter or Instagram. For an example of a tweet that uses a quote image generated by it, check out: https://twitter.com/shime_sh/sta... It is completely free and open source. You can find the source code here: https://github.com/shime/kuote It’s built using a serverless™ technology from the 90s: a static HTML page. Even though it supports uploading the author image, no data is stored on the server. Everything is done in client-side javascript in the browser. Unfortunately, image uploads are not supported on iOS devices, due to lack of support from the library used for the previews. Let me know what you think and I’m happy to answer your questions! 🙏
