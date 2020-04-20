  1. Home
  2.  → Kunster

Kunster

Just point your camera and create your own masterpieces

Have you ever wondered how the world would be in the eyes of the greatest painters? Picasso, Van Gogh, Munch… Kunster app by Netguru will make it possible.
Record unique videos and share them with your friends or publish them on social media.
Kunster - See the world through the eyes of the greatest paintersEver wondered how Picasso saw the world around him? Or how would your room look if it was painted by Munch? Check it by yourself with the Kunster app.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment