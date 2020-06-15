Home
Kumologica
Kumologica
Low-Code integration toolkit for serverless compute
Kumologica is a free low code development tool that allows you to create API and Integrations that can run on serverless compute (e.g. AWS Lambda).
If you work on this space, we would love to hearing your feedback.
