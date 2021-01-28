discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nikhil Gurnani
MakerSenior Backend Engineer
In 2020, we saw the importance and need of being kind to one another. In the remote / WFH culture, while everyone was busy with work and the overwhelming feeling of what the "new normal" was, a lot of us spent most of our time on Slack. This inspired me to build an Open Source Slack bot that helps publicise the "job well done". Of course, there are other alternatives available with more features, but I believe that appreciation and happiness should be free forever, hence Kudosbot will be free forever. 😀 The future scope of the Kudosbot will contain: 🔷 Ability to send Kudos on a private channel 🔷 Kudos leaderboard for workspace 🔷 Design improvements 🔷 Virtual Awards for most Kudo-ers and Kudos receivers For any feedback, bugs or feature suggestions, you can reach out to me at support@kudosbot.in
@nikhil_gurnani killing it like a pro 👌🏼
@sumeetkbhardwaj Thank you :)
@sumeetkbhardwaj gives kudos to @nikhil_gurnani for coming up with this great bot idea & making it available for free ❤️
@sumeetkbhardwaj Thanks a lot 🙂 I think this was much needed.