Kudos by DailyBot

Mauricio Morales
Maker
Tech Entrepreneur
Hey Product Hunt 👋 We continue expanding DailyBot and today we’re happy to officially announce our new product: Kudos 👏👏 Kudos is the easiest way to celebrate wins with your team and align everyone around your core values. Create reward systems and encourage a culture of positive feedback across the company, right from your favorite chat platform. As it’s powered by DailyBot, you can use it smoothly in Slack, Microsoft Teams or Google Chat. You can easily give a new meaning to your kudos data by contrasting its insights with daily reports, mood tracking capabilities and more! These are some of the highlights of Kudos: 👏🏾 Give kudos using the chatbot, from direct messages, channels, or through the web app 🏆 Configure a kudos leaderboard based on your needs, sorted either by givers or receivers 🧑🤝🧑 Give kudos to multiple users at once (group kudos) 🌐 Get the Kudos Activity on the web, so it’s easier to read all kudos you’ve received 💫Configure your company values. Your team will be able to connect to those values when giving kudos 📈 Analytics: of course! We added graphs and charts to visualize all this easily 💪🏼 And yes, LOTS of confetti and new GIFs capabilities! 🙌 You can use all these features for free now! The company values require a Standard plan and you can request a 14-day free trial. We’d love to hear your thoughts, feel free to share your comments here or reach us at https://twitter.com/DailyBot_ and https://twitter.com/maomorales. Mauricio A maker, at your service
