Kucha

Employee engagement platform made for creative teams

get it
Kucha gives creative teams a space for culture to thrive and Leaders the insights and tools it needs to cultivate that culture.
Paul James
Paul James
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 👋 👋 *Creative teams have a unique set of problems.* Higher than average employee turnover, constantly changing work and client cycles plus a rise in remote working makes it difficult to keep the consistent company culture needed for successful businesses and happy teams. After 10 years working as a freelancer, designer and design manager I started to think about what successful teams had in common: - Individual Happiness and Satisfaction - Integrated Disciplines - Instilled Mission/Values Kucha gives creative teams a space for culture to thrive and Leaders the insights and tools it needs to cultivate that culture. Our ideal customer is a Chief People officer, HR manager, Team leader or Manger in a Creative Company. (Such as a Design studio, PR Agency, Marketing Agency, Software Development company or even Startup).
