    An open source GUI dashboard for Kubernetes

    A Free and Open Source GUI Dashboard For Kubernetes. Features: * Single binary deployment * Browser-based access * Real-time cluster monitoring * Detailed cluster insights
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    GitHub
    kubernetes
    GoReleaser
    Shadcn UI
    About this launch
    kubewall - An Open Source GUI Dashboard For Kubernetes
    kubewall by
    was hunted by
    Abhimanyu Sharma
    in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
    Abhimanyu Sharma
    and
    Kshitij Mehta
    Featured on September 27th, 2024.
    This is kubewall's first launch.
