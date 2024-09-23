Launches
kubewall
kubewall
An open source GUI dashboard for Kubernetes
Free
A Free and Open Source GUI Dashboard For Kubernetes. Features: * Single binary deployment * Browser-based access * Real-time cluster monitoring * Detailed cluster insights
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
kubewall
kubewall
An Open Source GUI Dashboard For Kubernetes
kubewall by
kubewall
Abhimanyu Sharma
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
Abhimanyu Sharma
Kshitij Mehta
. Featured on September 27th, 2024.
kubewall
is not rated yet. This is kubewall's first launch.
