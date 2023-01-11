Products
Home
→
Product
→
Kubernetes ChatGPT Bot
Kubernetes ChatGPT Bot
Make ChatGPT investigate Prometheus alerts for you
Visit
22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ask ChatGPT how to solve your Prometheus alerts, get pithy responses. No more solving alerts alone in the darkness - the internet has your back.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Kubernetes ChatGPT Bot
About this launch
Kubernetes ChatGPT Bot
Make ChatGPT investigate Prometheus alerts for you!
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Kubernetes ChatGPT Bot by
Kubernetes ChatGPT Bot
was hunted by
Natan Yellin
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Natan Yellin
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Kubernetes ChatGPT Bot
is not rated yet. This is Kubernetes ChatGPT Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#141
