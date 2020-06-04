Discussion
Rohit Nadhani
Maker
👋 Hey PH! I am Rohit, Founder of Kubera (https://kubera.com). Thank you @kevin for hunting us. First, a bit of a personal story: A couple of years ago, in a random event, I was caught in a rip tide in Costa Rica 🏖️ and had to be rescued. After heading back home, the first thing I did was list all my assets in Google Sheets and share with my wife. The list I put together started to look interesting. The different types of assets & their custodians were not as simple as I thought it to be. It was no longer just real estate, stocks and bonds. Assets like collectibles, precious metals, private investments, crypto, domain names, trademarks, and other digital assets filled up the list. After putting together the sheet, I wanted a bunch of features like automatic updates of values wherever possible and a better way to share with my family 👪. I could share my Google sheet with my wife but I was pretty sure that she would forget about it when it’s time for her to take control. I wanted a sharing feature better suited for this particular task. Something that I can set today that would let my family get access to the critical info, in the future if something happens to me. I called it - “Share, but not yet.” I checked out existing solutions that aggregated bank accounts, credit cards, investments etc; but found them to be clunky, constantly spying & judging. They have features that are not relevant to me. They assumed I was looking for budgeting. During this time I reached out to my ex-colleagues @manojmarathayil and @ooomz. It turned out that they also maintained a similar spreadsheet. A lot of people we then spoke to either did nothing or listed everything in a spreadsheet just like us. It looked like an itch we all wanted to scratch and something that will be extremely useful for others. So we rolled up our sleeves and started building something and called it Kubera - the lord of wealth :) We built Kubera to achieve the following: ➡ List your assets, traditional and non-traditional, in a simple spreadsheet form. ➡ Fetch current asset values automatically whenever possible. ➡ Support for multiple currencies and crypto (https://www.kubera.com/blog/port...). ➡ A document vault to store important documents. ➡ Ensure safe transfer of the critical info to your beneficiary, if something happens to you. ➡ Most importantly Kubera has no ads. It does not spy on you or sell your data. Just a clean subscription model. Sounds interesting? Please Sign Up today (on your desktop) and all Product Hunt users will be given full access to Kubera absolutely FREE for 1 year. 🚀 Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
