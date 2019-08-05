Log InSign up
Kube Forwarder

Easy to use Kubernetes port forwarding manager

Kube Forwarder simplifies Kubernetes port forwarding functionality. It help you forward internal Kubernetes cluster resources to your local machine. Use it for debug, access to databases, access to monitoring apps or anything else.
Maker
Hi everyone, We worked hard on the app and think we made it awesome. Kube Forwarder has several cool features like auto-reconnect, autocomplete for namespaces/deployments/pods, multiple-clusters support. It works with GKE, EKS, AKS and of course just basic Kubernetes clusters. It has never been easier to access your Kubernetes services from your local machine with Kube Forwarder. We're looking for your feedback!
