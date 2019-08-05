Discussion
Maker
Alex Barashkov
Hi everyone, We worked hard on the app and think we made it awesome. Kube Forwarder has several cool features like auto-reconnect, autocomplete for namespaces/deployments/pods, multiple-clusters support. It works with GKE, EKS, AKS and of course just basic Kubernetes clusters. It has never been easier to access your Kubernetes services from your local machine with Kube Forwarder. We're looking for your feedback!
