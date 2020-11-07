Deals
KUAI
KUAI
Ordering system that emphasizes flexible management
KUAI is a fully centralized online ordering system that emphasizes flexible management, under each business rules and control.
33 minutes ago
PengYi Labs secures seed funding from SBD, to create and release a WebApp to help restaurant owners deal with these trying times
Over the last months, PengYi Labs, under the tutelage and monitoring of AUGE, has carried out a whole structured process of planning, development, and improvement of the KUAI platform, created under the purpose of upscaling restaurant's effectiveness.
Reinaldo Chacon
Maker
Your business under your control, register your business, customize its profile, manage its products, and the payment and delivery methods.
