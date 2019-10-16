Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Kyle Smyth
Hunter
I was super impressed with how easy it was to find events going on in any given city. I was recently in Chicago on a business trip. I knew absolutely nothing about the city and so I loaded up the Krugo app and discovered that there was a Blackhawks game that evening. I was able to grab some tickets at a reasonable price and had a blast.
Upvote (3)Share
Hunter
Where is your next trip to?
San Francisco
New York
Los Angeles
Chicago
Toronto
Vancouver
Houston
Other
UpvoteShare1 Answer