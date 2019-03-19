Nowadays people share their photos, videos, ideas… Why don’t they share rides?
Pick up passenger on your way to work, gym or any other place. Now you have a new friend and a free cup of coffee, while the passenger had a comfortable ride.
Maksym Potapenko
We found that people moving by car in the same directions every day, when a lot of other people looking for a commute around a city and still use public transport or an expensive taxi. So, why not to connect them via the app?
Michael Gubik
@maksym_potapenko just in case you missed that: the logo is the Comedy Central logo flipped and with round edges
