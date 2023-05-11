Products
This is the latest launch from KROCKIO
See KROCKIO’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → KROCKIO: Audio Annotation

KROCKIO: Audio Annotation

Annotate and share your music with ease.

Free Options
Embed
We are extending our Creative Collaboration and Video Review Software with an audio annotation feature. Share your audio projects with reviewers and get visual feedback on your tracks in the most convenient way.
Launched in
Customer Success
Audio
Video
 by
KROCKIO
About this launch
KROCKIOMedia Content Review & Creative Project Management Tool
9reviews
375
followers
KROCKIO: Audio Annotation by
KROCKIO
was hunted by
Alex Tahanchin
in Customer Success, Audio, Video. Made by
Alex Tahanchin
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
KROCKIO
is rated 5/5 by 9 users. It first launched on July 5th, 2022.
