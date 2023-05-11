Products
This is the latest launch from KROCKIO
See KROCKIO's 2 previous launches
Home
→
Product
→
KROCKIO: Audio Annotation
KROCKIO: Audio Annotation
Annotate and share your music with ease.
Visit
Upvote 8
50% off for any plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We are extending our Creative Collaboration and Video Review Software with an audio annotation feature. Share your audio projects with reviewers and get visual feedback on your tracks in the most convenient way.
Launched in
Customer Success
Audio
Video
by
KROCKIO
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
KROCKIO
Media Content Review & Creative Project Management Tool
9
reviews
375
followers
Follow for updates
KROCKIO: Audio Annotation by
KROCKIO
was hunted by
Alex Tahanchin
in
Customer Success
,
Audio
,
Video
. Made by
Alex Tahanchin
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
KROCKIO
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on July 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report