This is the latest launch from KROCK.
See KROCK.’s 3 previous launches →
Home
Product
KROCK 2.0
KROCK 2.0
Media review & collaboration platform for teams
Krock.io is a media review and collaboration platform that simplifies media production workflows. Perfect for creative teams, it helps collaborate on media projects and deliver high-quality results. Ideal for agencies and studios.
Launched in
Design Tools
Design
Animation
by
KROCK.
KROCK.
Media Content Review & Creative Project Management Tool
10
reviews
362
followers
Follow for updates
KROCK 2.0 by
KROCK.
was hunted by
Alex Tahanchin
in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
Animation
. Made by
Alex Tahanchin
. Featured on November 12th, 2024.
KROCK.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on July 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
