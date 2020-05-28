Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Jose Martin Quesada
Maker
We launched Krew because we saw millions of people working and working out from home, a trend which is here to stay for many. On the other side we saw professionals who didn't have the right product (format or tech) to cover that new demand. So we thought, what if we make the basic experience super seamless, and add useful features like motion tracking, heart rate detection, exercise and meal plan builders etc to make customers feel like they are getting the real deal?
Enjoy the most affordable, elegant and robust platform that helps you attract & engage the most appropriate audience in the fitness, nutrition and physiotherapy industries. Perfect for trainers and trainees. Good job guys!
