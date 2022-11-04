Products
Home
→
Product
→
Krata Maps
Ranked #19 for today
Krata Maps
Create, Edit and Share Custom GeoJSON Maps
Visit
Upvote 20
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Krata is a powerful GeoJSON editor and map platform to quickly create, edit and manage all your map data in one place. Krata provides some of the best refined set of tools to help you draw shapes and features over any map or edit your existing data.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Maps
,
Data Visualization
by
Krata Maps
About this launch
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Musthaq Ahamad
in
Productivity
,
Maps
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Musthaq Ahamad
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
20
Comments
4
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#83
Report