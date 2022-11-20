Products
Home
→
Product
→
Krash Kourse
Krash Kourse
Buy & sell your engineering coursework in video format
Buy & Sell your university engineering coursework in video format. Get the benefits of peer learning, asynchronously.
Launched in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
by
Krash Kourse
About this launch
Krash Kourse
Buy & Sell your Engineering Coursework in Video Format.
Krash Kourse by
Krash Kourse
was hunted by
Corne Coetzee
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Ewan Hickling
,
jeandre le cornu
and
Corne Coetzee
. Featured on November 21st, 2022.
Krash Kourse
is not rated yet. This is Krash Kourse's first launch.
