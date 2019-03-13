KraftNow brings enterprise-level email templates with breaking the boundary of limitation that fit for your brand we are here to provide top to bottom email design solution.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Darshan BhattMaker@darshan_bhatt · i am darshan bhatt ui and ux devloper
Hey everyone - KraftNow is a New generation email design editor for your brand that needs simplicity in every email templates.It allows you to make your email templates within a minute with intuitive drag and drop editor. KraftNow allows you to design email templates with some interesting stuff Here's a short list: - Design beautiful and enterprise level email template without coding knowledge - intuitive drag and drop editor allows you to design email within a minute - Exclusive handcrafted tailored made email templates that fit for your brand - Powerful ESPs(Email Services Providers) with one click export KraftNow comes packed with a bunch of exciting features like — Drag & drop email editor, Excellent email templates, ESP Integration. and a lot more! We're excited about this release and we'd love to see how you like the product. Please vote for us! I'll be glad to answer your questions. - Darshan
Upvote (1)Share·
Dharmesh Gohil@dharmesh887 · UI/UX Designer
I liked it. That's for a great product. Hopefully I'll be using this for my next project.
Upvote Share·