Kowalla is the world's first fully-online coworking space. Start your project and create live posts to share your progress. Cowork with others, and build a timeline of your project as you build.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Oliver Wolf
This is a quite nice idea!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@oliver_wolf Thanks! Would love to hear your thoughts if you get a chance to try it out!
UpvoteShare
Maker
🐨Kowalla is the world's first fully-online coworking space. Start your project and create live posts to share your progress. Cowork with others, and build a timeline of your project as you build. 🐨Kowalla focuses on projects🚧, not people🙅♂️. Create your project on Kowalla and share your progress through our Live Posting feature, which shows you as active on the site, and allows you to live blog your challenges and achievements as you work! 📖After moving to a big city to join the tech world, I realized how ridiculous it was that I had to move thousands of miles from home to plug into the tech community I wanted to be a part of. My goal is for Kowalla to provide all of the community and benefits of startup hubs like San Francisco, Austin, and New York, but to be available for anyone, from anywhere. Can't wait to hear your thoughts!
UpvoteShare