Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Kosily
Kosily
Create internal Slack alerts in under a minute
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create and manage internal Slack notifications to notify you and your team members on important events inside your app
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Kosily
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
About this launch
Kosily
Create Internal Slack Alerts in Under a Minute
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Kosily by
Kosily
was hunted by
Matt B
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Matt B
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Kosily
is not rated yet. This is Kosily's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report