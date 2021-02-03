  1. Home
Short news stories from the Netherlands & around the world.

Android
iPhone
Productivity
+ 3
Kortom is a news app where we cherry-pick the latest and quality news from authentic sources and present the crux of the news in form of short stories. Kortom is all about "Knowing it all, without reading it all".
Manish Arora
A Tech and Product Mgmt enthusiast.
In India, we inspire from products across the globe and launch similar products/services here. We however did another way round. In India, there is a very famous short news app, Inshorts. We understood its core proposition and launched a short news mobile app in the Netherlands (Europe) - "Kortom". We launched it on March 16th, 2020, and now have acquired 30,000+ users (Mobile+Web) to date with 3,000 app installs. All bootstrapped and with lean marketing expenditure. Let me know if you would like to know more about it.
