Manish Arora
Maker
A Tech and Product Mgmt enthusiast.
🎈
In India, we inspire from products across the globe and launch similar products/services here. We however did another way round. In India, there is a very famous short news app, Inshorts. We understood its core proposition and launched a short news mobile app in the Netherlands (Europe) - "Kortom". We launched it on March 16th, 2020, and now have acquired 30,000+ users (Mobile+Web) to date with 3,000 app installs. All bootstrapped and with lean marketing expenditure. Let me know if you would like to know more about it.
