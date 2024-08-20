  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Kops.dev
    Kops.dev
    Ranked #15 for today

    Kops.dev

    A tool to automate multicloud infrastructure

    Free
    Easily provision, manage, and monitor resources across cloud platforms with Kops.dev. Streamline operations with unified tools for deployment, centralized management, and real-time observability. Focus on innovation, not cloud complexity.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    SaaS
    Developer Tools
     by
    Kops.dev
    About this launch
    Kops.dev
    Kops.devA tool to automate multicloud infrastructure
    0
    reviews
    86
    followers
    Kops.dev by
    Kops.dev
    was hunted by
    Deepesh Jayal
    in Productivity, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
    Deepesh Jayal
    ,
    Piyush Singh
    and
    Manasa Dontha
    . Featured on August 21st, 2024.
    Kops.dev
    is not rated yet. This is Kops.dev's first launch.
    Upvotes
    82
    Vote chart
    Comments
    28
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #15
    Week rank
    #59