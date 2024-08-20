Launches
Kops.dev
Ranked #15 for today
Kops.dev
A tool to automate multicloud infrastructure
Easily provision, manage, and monitor resources across cloud platforms with Kops.dev. Streamline operations with unified tools for deployment, centralized management, and real-time observability. Focus on innovation, not cloud complexity.
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
Kops.dev
Kops.dev
A tool to automate multicloud infrastructure
Kops.dev by
Kops.dev
Deepesh Jayal
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
Deepesh Jayal
Piyush Singh
Manasa Dontha
. Featured on August 21st, 2024.
Kops.dev
is not rated yet. This is Kops.dev's first launch.
82
28
#15
#59
