This is the latest launch from KoolStories
See KoolStories ’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
KoolStories
Ranked #12 for today
KoolStories
Learn, practice & connect in 15 minutes
Visit
Upvote 33
1 Mini-Course
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
KoolStories is here to improve your daily upskilling with micro-learning. Inspire yourself with fast-paced 1-minute learning video, learn a new technique, in 15 minutes, with mini-courses and discuss your doubts within the community.
Launched in
Education
,
Online Learning
,
Career
by
KoolStories
About this launch
KoolStories
Learn, Practice and Connect in 15 minutes
5
reviews
123
followers
Follow for updates
KoolStories by
KoolStories
was hunted by
Alessandro Canella
in
Education
,
Online Learning
,
Career
. Made by
Alessandro Canella
,
Lodovico Sella
,
Jacopo Lai
,
Giovanni Ghigliotti
,
Susy Allocca
and
Giulia Berto
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
KoolStories
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
33
Comments
17
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#12
