KoolStories
KoolStories
Learn, Practice and Connect in 15 minutes
Inspire yourself with fast-paced learning snippets, learn a new technique, in 15 minutes, through firsthand mini-courses and complete your learning experience in a one-to-one session with a skilled expert, all from your mobile phone
Launched in
Tech
,
Consulting
,
Online Learning
by
KoolStories
About this launch
KoolStories
Learn, Practice and Connect in 15 minutes
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
KoolStories by
KoolStories
was hunted by
Alessandro Canella
in
Tech
,
Consulting
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Alessandro Canella
,
Giovanni Ghigliotti
,
Lodovico Sella
,
Jacopo Lai
,
Heiken Bautista
,
Giulia Berto
and
Susy Allocca
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
KoolStories
is not rated yet. This is KoolStories 's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#66
