Kony Launches Kony Quantum to Deliver Next-Generation Low-Code Application Development Without Limits

Kony Quantum Democratizes Digital Innovation - Combines Ease and Speed of Low-Code with the Power of Enterprise-grade Digital Experience Development Platform AUSTIN, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)-March 12, 2019- Kony, Inc., the leading provider of digital banking and low-code development solutions, today announced the launch of Kony Quantum, a new brand with enhanced capabilities for its next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences.