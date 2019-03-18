Kony Quantum
Build full, native mobile apps with low code
#1 Product of the DayToday
Kony Quantum combines the ease of use & speed of low-code application development with the power of the leading enterprise-grade digital experience development platform. Kony Quantum enables businesses to build mission-critical web and mobile solutions.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jean KondoMaker@jean_kondo · Chief Communications Officers
If you're looking for a platform that gives you the flexibility to build a simple application for your employees or a more complex application for your customers, Kony Quantum provides that unified platform for rapid development with the highest levels of UX, security, performance, and back-end integration. You get the best of both worlds! Check it out: https://www.kony.com/quantum/
Upvote (2)Share·