Kony Quantum

Build full, native mobile apps with low code

Kony Quantum combines the ease of use & speed of low-code application development with the power of the leading enterprise-grade digital experience development platform. Kony Quantum enables businesses to build mission-critical web and mobile solutions.
Kony Launches Kony Quantum to Deliver Next-Generation Low-Code Application Development Without LimitsKony Quantum Democratizes Digital Innovation - Combines Ease and Speed of Low-Code with the Power of Enterprise-grade Digital Experience Development Platform AUSTIN, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)-March 12, 2019- Kony, Inc., the leading provider of digital banking and low-code development solutions, today announced the launch of Kony Quantum, a new brand with enhanced capabilities for its next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences.
Jean KondoMaker@jean_kondo · Chief Communications Officers
If you're looking for a platform that gives you the flexibility to build a simple application for your employees or a more complex application for your customers, Kony Quantum provides that unified platform for rapid development with the highest levels of UX, security, performance, and back-end integration. You get the best of both worlds! Check it out: https://www.kony.com/quantum/
