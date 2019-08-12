Discussion
Patrick Greenwood
Hey guys, I’m so grateful to share Kontu with you here on PH! 🐱🚀 Thank you, @neerajt4 for the hunt! 👀 As a new parent, I became fascinated with my daughter’s brain development. Did you know that the neural connections in a child’s brain are over 90% formed by age five? This period of childhood development is critical and sets a person’s trajectory in later life. I was surprised by how few products I found to help me engage her in STEM thinking, specifically early math. So I set out to create a sustainable and safe toy for my daughter that could help me engage her mind. After three years of research and development, Kontu is ready for pre-order! Being a Software Engineering Manager, I was sensitive to how few women there are in my, and other field STEM fields and I wanted to start early and give my daughter an edge in the face of the STEM gap. Research shows that this gap starts early. But we can address it by engaging our girls and our children of color in STEM! Our missing at Kontu is STEM for ALL. In pursuit of this mission, we are committing 2% of profits to various children’s nonprofits to support equitable early childhood STEM education. Questions and feedback are welcome!
Great job to the Kontu team!
Maker
@conradegusa Thank you! 🙌 It's exciting to see the culmination of three years of nights and weekends turn into a real thing!
