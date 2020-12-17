discussion
Akan Acar
Hunter
Head of Digital Marketing @MentalUP.co
Hey Hunters! I am excited to introduce Konsey.dev where you can manage all your ads from one place. With Konsey.dev, you can connect your different ad accounts in a single center and easily design & manage your ads with helpful tools. It will save you from: 🔀 logging into different platforms for each ad 🤯 clutter of ad management panels ⌛ wasting time. And it will make it easier to: 🎨 design your ads, 👥 determine target audiences, 📈 follow ad performance analysis. If you want to get more ideas, you can watch the promotional video of konsey.dev. And you can register for the wait list to be one of the first to experience it and take advantage of other early bird benefits. https://konsey.dev/?ref=producthunt
It's exciting to be at Producthunt, I'm here to answer your questions