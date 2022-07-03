Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Konlap
Ranked #15 for today
Konlap
Surf the net in 100+ languages
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Konlap, a browser, allows internauts to find information in 100+ languages. Besides, you can easily and automatically translate the search results into your native language so that you can understand them.
Launched in
Web App
,
Tech
by
Konlap
Vanta
Ad
Automate your SOC 2, HIPAA, & ISO 27001 compliance
About this launch
Konlap
Surf the net in 100+ languages
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Konlap by
Konlap
was hunted by
Héctor Alberto Díaz Gómez
in
Web App
,
Tech
. Made by
Héctor Alberto Díaz Gómez
. Featured on July 4th, 2022.
Konlap
is not rated yet. This is Konlap's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#12
Report