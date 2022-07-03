Products
Ranked #15 for today

Konlap

Surf the net in 100+ languages

Free
Konlap, a browser, allows internauts to find information in 100+ languages. Besides, you can easily and automatically translate the search results into your native language so that you can understand them.
Launched in Web App, Tech
Konlap
About this launch
Konlap by
Konlap
was hunted by
Héctor Alberto Díaz Gómez
in Web App, Tech. Made by
Héctor Alberto Díaz Gómez
. Featured on July 4th, 2022.
