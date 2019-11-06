Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Konflist 2.0

Konflist 2.0

Crowd sourced list of tech conferences all around the world!

Find and track tech conferences!

Features:
• Minimal Design.
• Weekly updated conference list.
• Search for 400+ tech conferences.
• Social sharing.
• Conferences sorted by countries.
• Conferences sorted by tech/topics.
• No ads Ever!
• Free.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Pro
Hey @aniket_geek! What's new in 2.0?
UpvoteShare