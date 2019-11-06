Deals
Konflist 2.0
Konflist 2.0
Crowd sourced list of tech conferences all around the world!
Productivity
Events
Find and track tech conferences!
Features:
• Minimal Design.
• Weekly updated conference list.
• Search for 400+ tech conferences.
• Social sharing.
• Conferences sorted by countries.
• Conferences sorted by tech/topics.
• No ads Ever!
• Free.
Calum Webb
Pro
Hey
@aniket_geek
! What's new in 2.0?
