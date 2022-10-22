Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Konbini
Konbini
One universal API for every ecommerce platform.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Konbini is a universal ecommerce API that aims to abstract every ecommerce platform behind a single, high-quality API, and make it easy to write ecommerce apps and integrations that aren’t tied to a single platform.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
by
Konbini
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Konbini
One universal API for every ecommerce platform.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Konbini by
Konbini
was hunted by
Lynn Romich
in
Developer Tools
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
. Made by
Lynn Romich
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Konbini
is not rated yet. This is Konbini's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#154
Report